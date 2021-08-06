Every Christopher Nolan Movie Ranked by IMDb Score

One of the latest newcomers to the ever-more crowded field of media giant streaming service, Paramount+ is slowly but steadily ramping up to be a must-watch streamer. With an ever-growing library of Paramount films, beloved series like Star Trek and The Good Fight, and the promise of high-profile originals to come, Paramount+ might not be on your radar yet, but it's one to keep an eye on. And July brings one of the first major early exclusive streaming titles with the arrival of A Quiet Place 2, just 45 days after it arrived in theaters. As of July 13, the film is now available to stream for all Paramount+ subscribers, and it's far from the only film on the service worth checking out, so to help you figure out to watch without getting lost in the eternal scroll, we've got you covered with a list of the best new movies on Paramount+ this month.