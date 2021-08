Coffee can give you the jolt that you need to wake up from a sluggish morning, provide a boost to power through an afternoon slump, or help you stay up late at night when you really just want your bed. This extraordinary quality is why many depend on several cups of the liquid to get through the day. Coffee gets its superpower from caffeine, a natural stimulant that helps you stay focused and prevents traces of fatigue (via Healthline). This is why it's important to know how much caffeine your cup of coffee has. Is it too much? Too little? Just enough?