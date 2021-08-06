Disruptions, insults and the banana incident: family court judgment details delays in acrimonious case

Lady Justice Photograph: Dave Hunt/AAP

A judge presiding over a long-running family court case punctuated by disruptive behaviour has denied an application for her to recuse herself.

The case, which started in 2015, is one of several in which the family court chief justice Will Alstergren has held judicial mediation in a failed bid to reach a resolution.

In October last year, the husband, known by the pseudonym Mr Fowles, applied for Justice Victoria Bennett to recuse herself on the basis of apprehended bias, submitting that a fair minded observer would have the impression that her “disdain” for him was such that she could not “contain or disguise it in court” and she therefore may be unable to set it aside when determining the issues in the case. In support of his application the husband cited multiple factors that he said unfairly affected him, including orders that prevented him leaving the country while the case continued, the duration of his cross-examination and interventions made by the judge.

But in a decision made in June and published last month , Bennett denied the recusal application, finding that, having regard to all the circumstances of the case, a fair minded observer could not reasonably conclude she would not bring an impartial mind to the case. Bennett outlined in extraordinary detail the disruptions that she said prolonged the proceedings and made her intervention necessary, including the disruptive behaviour of Mr Fowles, his failure to answer questions, bickering by counsel and multiple interlocutory applications.

The disruptions by Mr Fowles included eating a banana while being cross-examined by counsel for the wife, Damian Sheales, reading a newspaper, putting his shoes in front of the camera, changing his name on screen to “Victim” during virtual court hearings; and repeatedly winking at Sheales and referring to him by his first name, rather than as Mr Sheales.

During the proceedings, Mr Fowles denied allegations he had said “fuck you” to Sheales and called two female lawyers “fucking evil”, and the judge made no findings in that regard.

Bennett said it was clear Mr Fowles bore a “great amount of animus” towards Sheales, “whether real or imagined”, and this had contributed to the delay in the case.

“The animosity between the husband and Mr Sheales was present from the very start of the final hearing,” Bennett found.

“It was not one sided. Mr Sheales was not above needling the husband.

“Unfortunately, Mr Sheales could have acted with more formality and discipline than he did.”

However, she noted that it could be that Mr Fowles disruptive behaviour would have continued even if Sheales had acted in an exemplary manner.

Bennett also found “bickering” between Sheales and Mr Fowles barrister, Timothy North SC, contributed to delays in the case.

In one instance, North claimed during the trial that in the almost 30 years he had been a barrister he could not remember being “subjected to such a continual tirade of sotto voce insult from my opponent”. But Bennett noted that there had been some “two way traffic”.

On a separate occasion, North told Bennett: “Rarely do I experience rudeness from the other end of the bar table [like] we are habitually subjected to by my friend.

“And it has an effect here, because it only causes my client to respond in kind. It causes delay. It causes tension, and it distracts.

“I would ask my friend, through you [Bennett], to refrain from behaving as if he’s in the public bar of the Frankston Hotel.”

At one point, Sheales apologised after calling North “Ace”, and on another occasion Bennett said that the “bickering between counsel had become intolerable” and warned that if either barrister raised their voice again she would leave the court and not return until the next day, making a decision then about who would pay for costs.

“My impression is that the behaviour of counsel to one another set a poor example for the husband to the point of encouraging the husband to act disruptively,” Bennett found.

Part of Mr Fowles application regarding Bennett’s recusal related to the perceived unfairness of her admonishing him for eating the banana when she had eaten a chocolate and drank from a mug during the same virtual hearing.

Bennett rejected this and found Mr Fowles should have known that eating during a court hearing was inappropriate after he had also been rebuked for bringing a box of chocolates into the witness box during an earlier appearance.

“There was a distinct difference in our actions,” Bennett found, noting that her sitting schedule meant that she had had little opportunity for food breaks.

“The husband held the banana right in front of him. It appears to have been a pre-planned exhibition on the husband’s part because the husband had the banana with him when he commenced giving evidence. The husband’s action in peeling the banana had a choreographed, if not stylised, quality to it.

“On the other hand, when I consumed a chocolate, I endeavoured to do so discretely [sic], clearly not discretely [sic] enough, but not so as to make a show of doing so.”

The case is centred on complex issues regarding Mr Fowles assets, as determining this allows Bennett to make orders about the property settlement Ms Fowles is entitled to.

Bennett has heard evidence regarding property in New York and Melbourne, financial obligations Mr Fowles had to his father, who has since died, and multiple companies and accounts he has been associated with, including possible investments in cryptocurrency.

Alstergren personally held a mediation in the case in mid-2020 as part of a push to clear a backlog of family law cases. With the family court and federal circuit court to merge on 1 September , that push has become more urgent.

On Monday, the court started bringing about 7,000 cases “that have been in the system for some time” forward for fresh hearings, according to a statement released last week, in the hope some could be resolved. Alstergren said that retired judges could also be called upon to hold settlement conferences.

Bennett plans to finally resolve the Fowles’ matter by early next month.

“This is a case in which simple propositions are made complex,” Bennett said.

“Questions which could have been answered with a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ were turned into an exchange of debating points.

“The fact finding exercise has been made immeasurably more difficult than it needs to be ... had I not intervened to clarify for myself questions that needed to be answered, the length of this already long case would have grown exponentially.”