Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwich, NY

Comfort Food Community purchases Toy Works building, expands programs

By Wendy Liberatore
Times Union
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENWICH - The purchase of the former Toy Works building will allow the region's food bank to double its food recovery and distribution program. Comfort Food Community's new 18,090-square foot building, once home to a toy manufacturer, will offer more space for its the Fresh Food Collective, a program that recovers surplus food from local farms that it then distributes to pantries, soup kitchens and libraries throughout Washington, Warren and Saratoga counties. Last year it recovered 130,000 pounds of food for at-risk households.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwich, NY
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Food Pantries#Fresh Food#Charity#Toy Works#Comfort Food Community#The Fresh Food Collective
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy