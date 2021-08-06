Comfort Food Community purchases Toy Works building, expands programs

GREENWICH - The purchase of the former Toy Works building will allow the region's food bank to double its food recovery and distribution program. Comfort Food Community's new 18,090-square foot building, once home to a toy manufacturer, will offer more space for its the Fresh Food Collective, a program that recovers surplus food from local farms that it then distributes to pantries, soup kitchens and libraries throughout Washington, Warren and Saratoga counties. Last year it recovered 130,000 pounds of food for at-risk households.