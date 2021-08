A 28-year-old woman was cut Thursday in the 2400 block of Dryades Street (map) in Central City, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The victim was cut with a broken glass bottle during an argument with another woman around 4:30 p.m., police said. The victim was brought to an area hospital by paramedics, according to police. The NOPD said a person of interest has been identified in the case.