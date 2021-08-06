Matching your Door County Humane Society donation

Your gift to the Door County Humane Society campus will go much further than you know this August. This month all dollars donated to the Wisconsin Humane Society will be matched up to $250,000 and donations to the Door County and Green Bay campuses up to $100,000 will be matched by the George Kress Family Foundation, the Madsen Pups, and Al & Judy Wittenkeller. This is part of a matching grant that has been going on for a few years, and the marketing director for the Door County campus, Shaina Allen, says that the grant has grown with more matching donors wanting to contribute large gifts to help inspire donations.