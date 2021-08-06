Cancel
BAM Announces Artists for Yearlong Residency Program

By Brooklyn Reader
bkreader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Academy of Music has announced four artists and one artist collective selected for the second year of its yearlong residency program. The selected artists include interdisciplinary artists/performer, Rena Anakwe; The Brooklyn Nomads, a collective of musicians from different cultural and stylistic backgrounds with roots in Middle Eastern and Arabic music traditions; artist/performer/director, Fana Fraser; Smriti Keshari, multimedia artist/filmmaker; and Christopher “Unpezverde” Núñez, visually impaired choreographer, Joi performance artist, educator, curator, and accessibility consultant.

