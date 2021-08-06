Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Visit From Penn State Highlights 2021-22 Liberty Swimming & Diving Schedule

By SwimSwam
swimswam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Liberty swimming & diving team, under the direction of 12th-year Head Coach Jake Shellenberger, will host BIG Ten program Penn State for the first time in program history, highlighting its 2021-22 schedule. The Lady Flames have won the CCSA championship each of the three seasons, and will host the...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Diving Team#Penn State Highlights#Liberty Athletics#The Liberty Natatorium#University Of Lynchburg#Campbell#Ecu#Tyr#Uncw#Unc Asheville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
College SportsPosted by
AllPennState

Penn State Featured Again on 'The Freaks List'

"The Freaks List," Bruce Feldman's annual deep dive into crazy squat totals and shuttle times, unveiled its 2021 college football players to watch at The Athletic. Three Penn Staters (two current, one former) made the list. Linebacker Brandon Smith (No. 32) and safety Jaquan Brisker (No. 76) are natural fits...
Footballtigernet.com

NIL and HS Players-from the Penn State site

There are so many things that are just wrong here...The dominos are starting to fall. Who cares, our QB was better that him in the elite 11, and our QB has beat him in the HS Championship game. They can say all they want to Screwers, and how great he is, but the facts are, our QB has beat him on the field where the best win!!!
College SportsDigital Collegian

Early season preview of Penn State football’s 2021 schedule | Collegian Football Podcast

In the latest episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, our Justin Morganstein and Alexis Yoder gave their early season rundown of Penn State’s 2021 schedule. The duo also reflected on Lonnie White Jr. choosing to turn pro with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penn State’s recent recruiting success before previewing the offensive and defensive line ahead of the 2021 season.
Fort Worth, TXhailstate.com

Final Piece of 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule

FORT WORTH, Texas – The final piece of Mississippi State's non-conference schedule has been revealed. After securing a 2021 NIT Runner-Up finish, the Bulldogs will return to the Lone Star state for a neutral site matchup against Colorado State at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, December 11th as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic hosted by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
College Sportsmgoblue

Hosting of NCAA Championship Highlights U-M's 2021 Schedule

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan field hockey program announced its 2021 schedule today (Friday, July 30), featuring a challenging 16-game regular-season slate, including seven home games at Phyllis Ocker Field. The Wolverines will also host the 2021 NCAA Championship, featuring semifinal and title games, on Friday and Sunday, Nov. 19-21. Michigan, the 2020-21 NCAA runner-up, will face four teams coming off a bid in last year's downsized NCAA Tournament, including all three of the other final four participants in North Carolina, Louisville and Iowa. The Wolverines will again kick off the season at the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge (Aug. 27-29) in Iowa City, Iowa, and open up against the Tar Heels in a rematch of last season's instant-classic NCAA championship game, which UNC claimed, 4-3, in overtime.
Sportsgoduke.com

Blue Devils Unveil 2021-22 Schedule

DURHAM – The Duke men's golf team has unveiled its 2021-22 schedule, highlighted by a return of the Rod Myers Invitational in mid-September at the Duke Golf Club. After a season that saw the fall portion canceled and a limited spring schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blue Devils will return to a more traditional slate in 2021-22 with five tournaments set for the fall, and another five in the spring.
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Penn State Behrend Announces 2021 Hall of Fame Class

The Penn State Behrend athletic department announced the 2021 Hall of Fame Class. Twelve individuals will join the Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 16. This will be the second Hall of Fame ceremony this year. The 2020 Hall of Fame class will be inducted on Saturday, September 11. Elliott...
Sportslocaldvm.com

Mountaineer rifle unveils 2021-22 Schedule

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced the 2021-22 rifle schedule on Wednesday. The 2021-22 schedule features seven contests at home, five on the road and one neutral-site matchup. All home matches will be held at the WVU Rifle Range or the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building.
Aerospace & DefenseNews Channel Nebraska

Rifle Announces 2021-22 Schedule

Five home matches and road trips to fellow 2021 NCAA qualifiers TCU and Alaska highlight the Nebraska rifle program's 2021-22 schedule announced Monday afternoon. The Huskers, who return their entire starting lineup from 2021, including All-Americans Emily Cheramie and Elena Flake, will have a more normal slate after being limited to a spring semester schedule last season for first-year Head Coach Mindy Miles.
College Sportschatsports.com

2021 football opponent preview: Penn State Nittany Lions

It is August now, which means that it is time to seriously turn our attention to college football. The Wisconsin Badgers open up fall practice on Friday and the rest of the country will be joining them shortly. For the rest of the month we will be posting two articles about each opponent on Wisconsin’s schedule.
Michigan Stateswimswam.com

Michigan Swimming & Diving Finalizes 2021-2022 Coaching Staff

The Michigan Wolverines will welcome 3 new faces to their coaching staff next season, while diving graduate assistant Michael Hixon returns for a 2nd season. Stock photo via Michigan Athletics. The University of Michigan Swimming & Diving program has announced the remainder of its overhauled staff for the 2021-2022 collegiate...
Virginia Statesaturdaytradition.com

Penn State lands in top 4 for 2022 RB, top-100 prospect out of Virginia

One of the best running back prospects in the country for 2022 recently narrowed down his list with Penn State still in the running. The player is George Pettaway, a 4-star running back out of Suffolk, Virginia. Pettaway released a video with his top four schools on Sunday. That is a group that contains the Nittany Lions, along with Florida, Oregon, and North Carolina.

Comments / 0

Community Policy