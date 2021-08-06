Gamakay (Womier) K77 RGB Mechanical Keyboard Review

Game with the 65% form factor you love when you have the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed wireless gaming keyboard. In addition to its layout, this cool gaming gadget features Razer Chroma RGB customizable backlighting. In fact, it gives you 16.8 million color options. That way, you can always get the lighting just right. What’s more, the HyperSpeed Wireless Technology provides for a lag-free connection. Otherwise, you can also connect via Bluetooth or USB-C. Plus, the Razer Green Mechanical Switches provide a tactile and clicky feel. Additionally, with hybrid on-board memory and cloud storage, you can store up to 5 profiles. Moreover, with an 80 million keystroke lifespan, this keyboard is built to last. In particular, the keys are fully programmable and feature on-the-fly macro recording. Finally, the Gaming mode option ensures you get the right setup to win.
