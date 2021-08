The Madison Lyric Stage in Connecticut is set to end the 2021 mainstage season with Puccini’s “Suor Angelica” and Schoenberg’s “Erwartung.”. The production, which is set to run from Sept. 9 through 19, will be performed at Madison’s Deacon John Grave House. In a statement, the company noted that “by pairing these operatic pieces, the performance will delve into the individual stories of two women, each thrust into the mental health system of Europe in the year 1909. The evening will explore the dire consequences these two women separately faced when they rejected the social mores of their time.”