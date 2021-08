Supporters of recall-embattled City Councilmember Kshama Sawant say it is time to “put up or shut up.” The campaign’s two week zig-zag strategy to try to force a November vote on the recall has produced 2,047 signatures, enough when combined with nearly 10,000 previously collected signatures, they say, for the recall campaign “to immediately turn in their sum total signatures to King County Elections” before next week’s deadline to be part of the General Election ballot.