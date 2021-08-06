Party Favor Marks New Phase Of His Career With Gritty Trap Cut, “Save Me” via Ultra Music [WATCH]
Party Favor takes an unexpected route and faces inner demons with his latest original, “Save Me.”. The song starts up and a voice calls out — “I need someone to save me” — as an emotional build sweeps in, soon dropping into a gritty, electrifying arrangement. Backed by heavy drums, deep chants, and steady growls, there’s a consistent, haunting nature heard throughout this trap-forward production.www.youredm.com
