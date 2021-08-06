Party Favor Marks New Phase Of His Career With Gritty Trap Cut, “Save Me” via Ultra Music [WATCH]

Sébastien Léger creates a surreal listening experience on All Day I Dream with Feel, his latest EP on the imprint that features three airy tunes. French DJ and producer Sébastien Léger have lucid dreaming woven into the fabric of his releases while he inspires fans to break away from the status quo around the world. For the past two years, his music has found a home on labels ranging from Lost Miricle and Lost & Found to Armadillo Records and Tronic Soundz. Now, he’s looked to Lee Burridge’s All Day I Dream for a way to reach the sky in his latest release, the Feel EP.