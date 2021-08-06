The Exact Moment I Stopped Caring What My Critics Had To Say

Over the weekend my 1.5 year old was in a play area designated for smaller kids and I let him run around to burn off some energy. At one point my son was playing with another boy his age on the slide and I was watching from the sidelines. I then see the other child's mom pick my son off the slide so her son can go down it since my son was in the way. I was uncomfortable with her hands-on approach to moving my child but I didn't know what to say. I haven't been to the park a lot with my son because of COVID but I know that this may happen more in the future when we go to shared play spaces more. What can I say to strangers when I don't like the way they handle my child? Playground Parent.