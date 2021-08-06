Cancel
Georgia State

Empowering Leaders to Improve Child Welfare: Q&A with Robin Hartinger-Saunders, Associate Professor of Social Work

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobin Hartinger-Saunders, director of the Title IV-E program at Georgia State and an associate professor of social work, is one of three principal investigators and program directors for Georgia’s $1.5 million, five-year NCWWI University Partnership Program. Cheryl Williams-Hecksel, an evidence-based trauma treatment certificate coordinator at Michigan State University’s School of Social Work, is the national NCWWI University Partnerships Team Lead and NCWWI liaison to Hartinger-Saunders. We recently discussed the NCWWI program with them.

