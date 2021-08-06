Apple delays opening of first-ever Apple Store in India because of COVID-19

Apple has removed Unjected, a social app, from the App Store because it inappropriately referred to the COVID-19 pandemic in its theme or concept. Unjected was launched in May and it bills itself as a community for “like-minded people that support medical autonomy and free speech.” The app allows users to make a profile, match, and message other members. It launched shortly after the largest online dating sites like Bumbe Inc., and Tinder introduced benefits for users who get vaccinated. Since its release, the app has managed to gain roughly 18,000 downloads.