Apple delays opening of first-ever Apple Store in India because of COVID-19
Apple has confirmed to The Indian Express that it is delaying the opening of its first-ever Apple Store in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the Coronavirus outbreak during the first half of last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that Apple was planning to open its doors to customers in India during 2021, with reports claiming the iPhone maker had secured a space in Mumbai’s Maker Maxity mall, located in the Bandra Kurla Complex.www.theapplepost.com
