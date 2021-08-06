Cancel
Apple delays opening of first-ever Apple Store in India because of COVID-19

By The Apple Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has confirmed to The Indian Express that it is delaying the opening of its first-ever Apple Store in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the Coronavirus outbreak during the first half of last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that Apple was planning to open its doors to customers in India during 2021, with reports claiming the iPhone maker had secured a space in Mumbai’s Maker Maxity mall, located in the Bandra Kurla Complex.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Store#Covid 19#The Indian Express
