Sealed and Graded Wata 9.8 A+ Copy of Super Mario Bros. for the NES Sells for $2-Million
This sealed and graded Wata 9.8 A+ copy of Super Mario Bros. is now the most expensive video game ever sold at $2-million. An anonymous buyer made the offer on collectibles website Rally and the shareholders of this game approved of the sale. How does Rally work? It’s basically a trading platform that allows investors to own a piece of collectibles ranging from supercars to sports memorabilia by letting them buy fractional shares in some of the most sought-after collectibles in the world. Read more for another picture and additional information.www.techeblog.com
