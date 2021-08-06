Cancel
Mcalester, OK

HS SOFTBALL: McAlester releases 2021 fast-pitch softball schedule

By Derek Hatridge Sports editor
McAlester News-Capital
 4 days ago
DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoThe Lady Buffs will start their 2021 season on Monday with a home game against Stigler.

McAlester will charge out of the gate for the fast-pitch season with the release of its 2021 schedule.

The Lady Buffs open the year at home Aug. 9 against Stigler before hitting the road for the first district game of the season against Glenpool the following day.

They'll meet another district opponent on Aug. 16 as the Lady Buffs travel to Tulsa Memorial, followed by the first tournament of the year in Oktaha on Aug. 19-20.

Tournament play will continue later in the month as McAlester participates in the Shawnee Tournament on Aug. 26-27.

September will see yet another tournament, this time in Durant on Sept. 16-18, and the Lady Buffs will round out the regular season at home in back-to-back games against Glenpool and Ft. Gibson on Sept. 27-28.

Here is the complete 2021 fast-pitch softball schedule for McAlester:

Aug. 9 vs. Stigler, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 10 at Glenpool, 5 p.m.

Aug. 12 vs. Poteau, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 13 vs. Sallisaw, 5 p.m.

Aug. 16 at Memorial, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 19-20 at Oktaha Tournament, TBA

Aug. 23 at Durant, 5 p.m.

Aug. 24 vs. Tahlequah, 5 p.m.

Aug. 26-27 at Shawnee Tournament, TBA

Aug. 30 at Tulsa Rogers, 5 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Shawnee, 5 p.m.

Sept. 2 vs. Byng, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Tulsa Rogers, 5 p.m.

Sept. 9 vs. Shawnee, 5 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Muskogee, 5 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Durant, 5 p.m.

Sept. 16-18 at Durant Tournament, TBA

Sept. 20 at Stigler, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Tahlequah, 5 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs. Glenpool, 5 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Ft. Gibson, 5 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Regionals, TBA

Oct. 14-16 at State, TBA

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

