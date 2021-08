MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida continues to be the epicenter of the COVID-19 surge, with the state breaking a single-day record and the surge has been hectic in hospitals. Since the start of the pandemic, 22,783 new cases were reported on Thursday, along with 199 deaths, according to the CDC. “I don’t think there is ever a time in my life in my career that I have seen anything like this. This surge was intense over the last 18 months, but nothing like what are seeing now,” said Chief Executive Officer of Broward Health Medical Center Heather Havericak. Havericak said their hospital is overwhelmed,...