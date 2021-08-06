The P.S. I Love you Foundation presents Day at the Beach on Saturday, September 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Manhattan Beach. Day at The Beach is an extraordinary experience that matches over 300 adult volunteer mentors with over 300 at-risk children from different schools, shelters and foster care programs across LA County for a day of fun. The P.S. I Love You Foundation and its’ partners provide all of the necessities for a perfect beach day including t-shirts, boogie boards, school supplies, food, drinks, toys and games, and access to special activities like face painting, surf lessons, make-up lessons, and relay races.