GRAINS-Soybeans climb on exports, end week lower

CHICAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Wheat futures traded near even overnight ahead of Thursday's world supply and demand report from the U.S. Agriculture Department, expected to show diminished Russian and North American production. * Two nations looking to purchase wheat, Jordan and the Philippines, have passed on all offers on their international tenders. Jordan's state grain buyer was looking to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat, while the Philippines tendered for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat and 120,000 tonnes of feed barley. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 3/4 cents higher at $7.27-3/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat lost 1/4 cents to $7.14 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat was added 2 cents to 9.17-1/2 per bushel. CORN - Up 5 to 7 cents per bushel * Corn climbed overnight, but remains range-bound ahead of the USDA's supply and demand report, expected to show Brazil's corn crop reduction as well as to assess potential yield damage to developing U.S. crops. * CBOT's most active corn contract has traded between $5.25 and $5.75 since July 6. * CBOT December corn last traded up 6-1/4 cents at $5.59-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 14 to 17 cents per bushel * Soybeans strengthened overnight, buoyed by recent export demand but limited by recent rain across much of the U.S. Midwest. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract climbed to just under its 20-day and 200-day moving averages overnight. * Exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2021/2022 marketing year, according to the USDA. * Argentine growers have sold 26.8 million tonnes of soy from the recently harvested 2020/21 season, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, 2.1 million tonnes fewer than the same time last year. * CBOT November soybeans were last up 17 cents at $13.53-3/4 per bushel, while nearby August soybeans added 14 cents to $15.61-1/2. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by David Evans)