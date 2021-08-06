GRAINS-Soybeans climb on exports, end week lower

PRAGUE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's 2021 grain harvest was seen at 6.99 million tonnes in July, 3.4% up from an estimate made in June, data from the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) showed on Wednesday. Last year, the grain harvest totalled 7.29 million tones. The following forecasts are based on data collected as of July 15. The data are actual harvest results. CROP (tonnes) 2020-July 2021-June 2020-final wheat 4,695,678 4,540,585 4,902,414 rye 133,507 125,985 172,364 barley 1,749,901 1,694,567 1,816,182 oats 211,688 208,371 183,357 triticale 203,892 197,808 213,256 BASIC GRAINS 6,994,665 6,767,317 7,287,572 rapeseed 1,079,436 1,071,893 1,245,328 NOTE. The overall area sown with basic grains decreased by 1.2% to 1,235,253 hectares from 1,250,765 harvested in 2020. (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Robert Muller)
Comments / 0