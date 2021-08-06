Cancel
GRAINS-Soybeans climb on exports, end week lower

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained on Friday after a second day of fresh export sales buoyed demand prospects, though forecasts for rain across the U.S. Midwest through the weekend capped gains. Corn was little changed while wheat added as harvest setbacks in North America, Russia and...

www.agriculture.com

