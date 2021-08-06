Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Digital Bolivar: The Venezuelan central bank to launch CBDC

By Carisbel Guaramato
cryptopolitan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Venezuela used Blockchain technology to create the Petro in 2018. • The digital Bolivar will be launched in October and based on electronic payments by text message. Cryptocurrencies issued by banks in the world have gained popularity, with several governments taking the initiative. Venezuela has also chosen to join this host of countries as its central bank announced that it would launch the digital Bolivar.

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuelan#Digital Bolivar#Cbdc#Blockchain#South American#Bol Vares#Latin American#The National Authority#Usdt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World Bank
Related
WorldPosted by
pymnts

Jamaica’s Central Bank Tests Country’s First CBDC

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) minted the first installment of what’s expected to be 230 million JMD (nearly $1.5 million) in central bank digital currency (CBDC) on Tuesday (August 10). The full amount will be issued to “deposit-taking institutions and authorized payment service providers” during the pilot program, which is...
BusinessSFGate

AMLO is sweeping out inflation hawks in overhaul of central bank

At first blush, it is easy to lump Banco de Mexico in the camp of hawkish developing-nation central banks that are acting swiftly to snuff out inflation. After all, on Thursday, Banxico will almost certainly hike benchmark interest rates for the second time in just two months. But look closer...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

ASI President Deems Central Bank Digital Currencies As A Satanic Scheme

According to the ASI president, Central Bank Digital Currencies originate from Satan. And Bitcoin is not an alternative to currency but a speculative financial asset. ASI is a company that started in 1982 to deal in diverse alternative assets like foreign currencies, precious metals, and the pre-1933 United States gold coins. The company also has a trading platform for metals.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

What The Former President Of Chile’s Central Bank Gets Wrong About Bitcoin

With regards to the article written by former president of the Chilean Central Bank, José De Gregorio, the discussion would not be complete without a response by those who adhere to Bitcoin and the technological revolution of money. Without a desire for to polemicized, but looking to add to the discussion, I would like to clarify some objectionable arguments that the article made.
CurrenciesThe Guardian

Will central bank digital currencies dethrone the dollar?

This week marks the 50th anniversary of “the weekend that changed the world”, when the US president Richard Nixon suspended the dollar’s convertibility into gold at a fixed price and rang down the curtain on the Bretton Woods international monetary system. The subsequent half-century brought many surprises. From a monetary standpoint, one of the greatest was the dollar’s continued dominance as a vehicle for cross-border transactions.
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

“The impact on the economy will be unprecedented”: Somalia creates a national payment system as part of its reconstruction after decades of war

Somalia has created a national payment system under the financial industry development plan, after decades of political and economic instability. The system will connect lenders with a clearing platform and allow real-time money transfers to be processed. Other advantages of the system include the interaction capabilities for debit and credit cards, mobile network operators and ATMs.
Currencieslawfareblog.com

International Security Implications of Central Bank Digital Currencies

Editor’s Note: Cryptocurrencies are booming, and central banks are now getting into the game. This shift, however, comes with many risks. Jessica Davis, formerly an intelligence analyst with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, examines how central bank digital currencies may complicate intelligence and offer a potential tool for illicit actors. She argues for developing best practices and standards around human rights while these currencies are in their early stages.
Immigrationclick orlando

Venezuelan migrants flee homeland, find new home in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Venezuela was once a prosperous and rich country that sits atop the world’s largest oil reserves but for the past two decades, it’s been crumbling with an ongoing political and socio-economic crisis. The United Nations reported more than 5.6 million Venezuelans have left their country with thousands...
Economytearsheet.co

New CBDC report highlights potential opportunities and challenges of introducing a Central Bank Digital Currency in the U.S.

Around the world, central banks in countries such as China, Sweden, South Korea, Japan and Switzerland have started researching, experimenting with, and testing the launch of Central Bank Digital Currencies, which are the digital equivalent of central bank-issued paper currencies. Although CBDCs use the same general principles and technology as cryptocurrencies, there’s one crucial difference. While digital tokens such as Bitcoin and Ether are decentralized with no central entity in charge, CBDCs are centralized in that central banks can control certain aspects such as their supply, as well as who gets access to their blockchain network.
Currenciescoingeek.com

Britcoin: UK considers central bank digital currency

New stories about central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) just keep coming, and this week we learned that the United Kingdom appears poised to jump on the CBDC bandwagon. U.K. Treasury insiders have confirmed that a task force has been established to explore how the CBDC, which some are dubbing ‘Britcoin,’ might work. The task force will report its findings to Chancellor Rishi Sunak by the end of the year.
Economycryptopolitan.com

Central Bank of Brazil says country to shift to digital payment

Brazil Central Bank says country to shift to digital payment. João Manoel Pinho de Mello, the Director of the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) has highlighted the importance of digital currency noting that the country was exploring ways to shift from paper currency to digital currency in the coming years.
Economybitcoin.com

Central Bank Governor: South Africa's Digital Currency Study Ongoing

South African Reserve Bank (SARB) governor, Lesetja Kganyago, has once again confirmed that the central bank is presently studying the feasibility of issuing a digital currency. In his remarks at the SARB’s annual general meeting, governor Kganyago suggested his organization has embarked on this study to keep abreast with the growing trend of central banks that are studying CBDCs.
WorldCoinDesk

Brazilian Central Bank Projects ‘Significant Migration’ to Digital Payments

“We understand that the use of CBDC will occur in situations where it is able to bring greater efficiency and transparency to transactions, whether from the retail perspective or its use by agents that make up the financial and payments industry,” said Mello, director of the financial system organization and resolution division at BCB.
Economycryptocoingossip.com

Ukraine central bank now officially allowed to issue digital currency

Ukraine’s newly signed law On Payment Services requires close cooperation between the National Bank of Ukraine and private startups in the payment market. The Ukrainian government is moving forward with its central bank digital currency (CBDC) plans, as the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is now officially authorized to issue a digital currency.
EconomyFXStreet.com

Ireland’s central bank says digital euro not matter of If, but ‘when and how’

The head of Ireland’s main monetary authority has likened the purchase of cryptocurrencies to collecting stamps, while praising the potential for a digital euro. Central Bank of Ireland Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said that while the Eurozone has yet to decide on a central bank digital currency, the development is "very likely" to happen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy