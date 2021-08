The 'CoinThing' cryptocurrency coin ticker is a connected solution for users looking to keep a closer eye on the digital currencies without the need to constantly check numbers via their smartphone or computer. The device features a 3D-printed enclosure that puts a small display front and center for users to keep an eye on throughout the day. The 1.3-inch display can be set to monitor one currency in particular or set to cycle through up to 10 for an enhanced snapshot of what's going on in the market.