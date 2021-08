There is no denying training camp is perhaps the most grueling time of year for NFL teams – especially in Florida. The 92% humidity was the welcome back that no one wanted on Monday after the team had an off day on Sunday. Given that rest day, and despite the fact that many coaches and even quarterback Tom Brady had just come back from Canton the night before to celebrate Peyton Manning's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there weren't any 'vet day's to go around.