Mr. Fletcher James Parker, Jr., 85, of Beckley was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was called home to the Lord August 3, 2021.

Affectionately referred to as “Jay”, his journey in life began December 16, 1935 born to the late Fletcher and Hattie Parker. He was raised in Tams, WV and graduated from Byrd Prillerman High School, where he enjoyed playing the saxophone in the band.

His career spanned four decades in custodial services. During this time, he was employed by Appalachian Regional Hospital, 7Up Bottling Company and the Raleigh County Board of Education. In addition to his full-time employment he was a part-time custodian at Stratton Jr. High School and cleaned up to seven offices in the evening, never murmuring or complaining, proudly enabling him to send his three daughters to college. He loved providing for his family, gardening, landscaping-receiving “Yard of the Month” from the city multiple times, porch sitting, good conversation with friends and had a passion for cars. He was an avid Consumer Reports reader prior to making a purchase and assisted many people with their car buying experiences.

After retirement, he began each day with a walk through Walmart at 7:00 am stopping by Hardee’s for a biscuit afterwards. Following lunch, he took an afternoon stroll through Lowes. He became a personal shopper and resident price expert for both stores. Subsequently, gaining the title of grandpa, he detoured his Walmart walk to include the toy aisle.

A quit and humble man, Jay served his community by faithfully voting every time the polls opened, being a member of Central Baptist Church for over 50 years, being a hedge of protection around his family and treating others with respect and providing mentor and guidance for job opportunities. When he retired, he said he was giving a young person the opportunity to work.

Over the years, when his health began to decline and he was in the hospital away from home, he let everyone know who his beautiful wife, Ann, was. The staff remembered him from various stays and they always commented on how pleasant and appreciative he was for the services provided. No matter when you visited the Parker home, he always complimented you on how good you looked and how good it was to see you.

Preceding him in death was his first-born daughter, Donna Marie Parker and siblings, Marvin Lee Parker, Elsie DeBerry, Rachel Beatrice Knight, Willie Mae Baker and Marjorie Parker.

Those left to cherish his precious memories are his beloved wife of 61 years, Ann M. Parker; daughters, Alicia Macias of Beckley, WV and Janel King of Greensboro, NC; six grandchildren, Ignacio Jr., Chelsea, Selina and Mariel Macias, Matthew and Gabrielle King; sister-in-law, Carolyn Jenkins; nephews, Henry and Richard DeBerry; nieces; Laura Robinson and Marlene Baker; maternal first cousins, George and Johnnie Steele, Kizida Pankey and Geronia Dockery, all of NC and a host of additional relatives and dear friends.

Visitation with the family is 10:30 AM -11:00 AM with the funeral beginning at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at St. Matthew A.M.E. Church, 103 Mills Ave, Beckley WV officiated by Rev. Franklin Hairston of Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Prosperity.

Email condolences to ritchie-johnson@suddenlinkmail.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor, Beckley.