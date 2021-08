Ethereum’s early developer Charles Hoskinson exited the company years ago and went to create his own blockchain firm, Cardano, and IOHK. Since then, the two communities and their officials have repeatedly engaged in criticizing one another. However, Hoskinson has continued to remain supportive of his brainchild and even its hard forks. In a recent interview, he further talked about his bullish sentiment for Ethereum and where he sees it in the next few years.