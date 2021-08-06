God Bless American Rally coming to Beckley, business owners invited to planning meeting

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The God Bless American Rally is taking place in Beckley from September 10 through September 12, 2021.

This God and Country event will honor first responders, military personnel, educators and pastors.

In preparation for this historic rally, business leaders are invited to a brief planning session at Golden Corral in Beckley on Wednesday, August 11.

The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m., and lunch will be provided.

RSVP to the meeting by emailing info@GodandCountry.me. In the email, Business owners should include their names and the number of guests they will be bringing to the meeting.

Learn more about the rally at GodBlessAmericaRally.com.