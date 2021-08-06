Cancel
Poll Shows Crist, DeSantis in Statistical Dead Heat for Florida Governor

By Casey Owens
tallahasseereports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent poll shows U.S. Representative Charlie Crist (D-FL-13) leading Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 45.3% to 43.8%, with 10.8% of the respondents undecided. However, Crist’s lead is not outside the poll’s margin of error. The poll also shows DeSantis leading Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried 45.1% to 41.8%, with 13.1%...

