Georgia Tech reaches 85% vaccination rate

Most interesting: Tim McFarlin has spent his entire coaching career in north Fulton County, where he grew up, and his surprise departure from Blessed Trinity in January won’t change that. He’s now at Fellowship Christian, about a mile and a half from Blessed Trinity, where McFarlin led the Titans to state titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Before all that, McFarlin spent about 30 years at Roswell High, which is about 1.2 miles from Fellowship, and won a state title as head coach there in 2006. The Milton High graduate will be asked to do what he did at Roswell and Blessed Trinity – take an already-successful program to the next level.