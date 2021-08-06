Cancel
Georgia Tech reaches 85% vaccination rate

By Ken Sugiura
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago
Georgia Tech’s vaccination rate for COVID-19 is greater than 85%, coach Geoff Collins said Friday after the team’s first preseason practice. The ACC has considered that threshold as its standard for allowing the easing of protocols for teams that meet it. “I don’t want to dive too much into specifics,...

