Oh Look, Another Billionaire Is Getting Residency in New Zealand in Case of Societal Collapse
Last week, we came across a new study that said, should we experience global societal collapse, New Zealand is the best place to ride it out. Is even entertaining the idea a bit sensational? A bit paranoid? Possibly. But then why was it just confirmed that Google co-founder Larry Page, reportedly the sixth wealthiest person in the world, secretly became a resident of New Zealand?www.wiltonbulletin.com
Comments / 0