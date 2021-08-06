Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Analyzing ML Model using Dashboard

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing Evidently for Creating Machine Learning Model Dashboard. Interpreting a Machine Learning model is a difficult process because generally most of the models are a black box and we don’t really know whatever is going on inside the model. Creating different types of visualization helps understand how the model is performing but there are very few libraries that can be used to interpret how the model is working.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Models#Dashboards#Data Visualization#Data Model#Mae#Mse#Json#Importing#Np#Evidently Dashboard#Evidently Model#Ref Data#Random Forest Regressor#Cnt#Workingday#Mape#Datetime#Column Mapping#Html#Machine Learning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Python
Related
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Created an Artificial Neuron That Actually Retains Electronic Memories

The human brain is incredible. Despite consuming the equivalent of just two bananas per day, this doesn't stop it from executing unconscionably complex tasks with impressive efficiency. But a team of researchers has designed a way to build a prototype of an artificial neuron made of unbelievably thin graphene slits housing a single layer of water molecules, according to a new study published in the journal Science.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Backpropagation in Neural Networks

Neural Networks from scratch including math and python code. Have you ever used a neural network an wondered how the math behind it works? In this blogpost, we will derive forward- and back-propagation from scratch, write a neural network python code from it and learn some concepts of linear algebra and multivariate calculus along the way.
Engineeringzmescience.com

Can AI helps us discover new, innovative materials?

In their never-ending quest for better materials, researchers have found an unexpected ally — one that can scour through giant datasets with ease and compute how materials will behave at various temperatures and pressures. This ally, commonly known as Artificial Intelligence (or AI) could usher in a new age of material science.
HealthNature.com

Neural network modeling of altered facial expression recognition in autism spectrum disorders based on predictive processing framework

The mechanism underlying the emergence of emotional categories from visual facial expression information during the developmental process is largely unknown. Therefore, this study proposes a system-level explanation for understanding the facial emotion recognition process and its alteration in autism spectrum disorder (ASD) from the perspective of predictive processing theory. Predictive processing for facial emotion recognition was implemented as a hierarchical recurrent neural network (RNN). The RNNs were trained to predict the dynamic changes of facial expression movies for six basic emotions without explicit emotion labels as a developmental learning process, and were evaluated by the performance of recognizing unseen facial expressions for the test phase. In addition, the causal relationship between the network characteristics assumed in ASD and ASD-like cognition was investigated. After the developmental learning process, emotional clusters emerged in the natural course of self-organization in higher-level neurons, even though emotional labels were not explicitly instructed. In addition, the network successfully recognized unseen test facial sequences by adjusting higher-level activity through the process of minimizing precision-weighted prediction error. In contrast, the network simulating altered intrinsic neural excitability demonstrated reduced generalization capability and impaired emotional clustering in higher-level neurons. Consistent with previous findings from human behavioral studies, an excessive precision estimation of noisy details underlies this ASD-like cognition. These results support the idea that impaired facial emotion recognition in ASD can be explained by altered predictive processing, and provide possible insight for investigating the neurophysiological basis of affective contact.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Debugging for Dockerized ML applications in Python

Docker has become ubiquitous in ML applications in the last few years. It can enable easy collaboration between engineers with different hardware — as well as easing the transition from prototyping on personal laptops to compute clusters in production. On the flip side, it introduces an extra layer of complexity for engineers to work with when developing and maintaining productionised models.
Coding & ProgrammingSearchengine Journal

How to Automate Keyword Clustering by Search Intent with Python

There’s a lot to know about search intent, from using deep learning to infer search intent by classifying text and breaking down SERP titles using Natural Language Processing (NLP) techniques, to clustering based on semantic relevance with the benefits explained. Not only do we know the benefits of deciphering search...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Automating Machine Learning Modelling

Using MLBox For Creating Highly Optimized Machine Learning Models. Creating a Machine Learning model is not a difficult task because Python provides ample libraries which can help in creating models related to problems like Regression, Classification, etc. Python packages like Sklearn Statsmodel can be used for creating these models but the difficult part is optimizing and generalizing these models so that they work on unseen data also.
Softwarearxiv.org

Beyond SDLC: Process Modeling and Documentation Using Thinging Machines

The software development life cycle (SDLC) is a procedure used to develop a software system that meets both the customer s needs and real-world requirements. The first phase of the SDLC involves creating a conceptual model that represents the involved domain in reality. In requirements engineering, building such a model is considered a bridge to the design and construction phases. However, this type of model can also serve as a basic model for identifying business processes and how these processes are interconnected to achieve the final result. This paper focuses on process modeling in organizations, per se, beyond its application in the SDLC when an organization needs further documentation to meet its growth needs and address regular changes over time. The resultant process documentation is created alongside the daily operations of the business process. The model provides process visualization and documentation to assist in defining work patterns, avoiding redundancy, or even designing new processes. In this paper, a proposed diagrammatic representation models each process using one diagram comprising five actions and two types of relationships to build three levels of depiction. These levels consist of a static description, events, and the behavior of the modeled process. The viability of a thinging machine is demonstrated by re-modeling some examples from the literature.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Start with Graph Convolutional Neural Networks using DGL

I have reviewed some of the existing libraries to do Graph Convolutional Neural Networks (GCNN’s) and, although in general they are very good, I always return to DGL because it has excellent documentation and many examples, among other things [1]. Here, I want to share my review of a classic example in the study of GCNN’s, the CORA dataset using of course DGL. The CORA dataset is citation network where nodes are articles and edges are citations between them. The gif below helps to get an intuition of how are the connections at a glance.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Surrogate Modelling for Injection Molding Processes using Machine Learning

Arsenii Uglov, Sergei Nikolaev, Sergei Belov, Daniil Padalitsa, Tatiana Greenkina, Marco San Biagio, Fabio Cacciatori. Injection molding is one of the most popular manufacturing methods for the modeling of complex plastic objects. Faster numerical simulation of the technological process would allow for faster and cheaper design cycles of new products. In this work, we propose a baseline for a data processing pipeline that includes the extraction of data from Moldflow simulation projects and the prediction of the fill time and deflection distributions over 3-dimensional surfaces using machine learning models. We propose algorithms for engineering of features, including information of injector gates parameters that will mostly affect the time for plastic to reach the particular point of the form for fill time prediction, and geometrical features for deflection prediction. We propose and evaluate baseline machine learning models for fill time and deflection distribution prediction and provide baseline values of MSE and RMSE metrics. Finally, we measure the execution time of our solution and show that it significantly exceeds the time of simulation with Moldflow software: approximately 17 times and 14 times faster for mean and median total times respectively, comparing the times of all analysis stages for deflection prediction. Our solution has been implemented in a prototype web application that was approved by the management board of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Illogic SRL. As one of the promising applications of this surrogate modelling approach, we envision the use of trained models as a fast objective function in the task of optimization of technological parameters of the injection molding process (meaning optimal placement of gates), which could significantly aid engineers in this task, or even automate it.
SoftwareHouston Chronicle

Best Social Media Management - Enterprise Software Revealed by Users Through SoftwareReviews

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Social Media Management Enterprise Data Quadrant Awards, naming two vendors as gold medalists. The following vendors are winners according to the feedback provided by their end-users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey. Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner:
SciencePhys.org

Researchers create powerful quantum source with meta-lens array

Researchers for the first time have demonstrated a quantum light source based on a meta-lens array. The approach offers a promising platform for both high-dimensional photon entanglement and the coherent control of multiple photons, making it suitable for advancing quantum technologies for secure communication, computing, and other applications. The work...
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Hackers are using exotic programming languages to sidestep security filters

Malware authors are increasingly using rarely spotted programming languages in order to circumvent detection, according to cybersecurity researchers. The BlackBerry Research and Intelligence Team substantiate this claim by analyzing the increase in use of four languages, namely Go, Rust, Nim and DLang by threat actors in a detailed report. “Malware...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Continuous Testing for Machine Learning Systems

Validate the correctness and performance of machine learning systems through the ML product lifecycle. Testing in the software industry is a well-researched and established area. The good practices which have been learned from the countless number of the failed projects help us to release frequently and have fewer opportunities to see defects in production. Industry common practices like CI, test coverage, and TDD are well adopted and tailored for every single project.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Weaving Individualized AI into Everyday Life

Leveraging the achievements of deep learning for customized use. Artificial intelligence is transforming the world through language translation, face recognition, objection detection, and many other areas. These AI systems often fall into broad categories that have worldwide market demand and therefore attract intensive research. What many people might not know is that we can leverage the achievements of deep learning to create customized AI services that are fashioned to suit individual people.
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Machine Learning Testing for Data Scientists

In one software development project after another, it has been proven that testing saves time. Does this hold true for machine learning projects? Should data scientists write tests? Will it make their work better and/or faster? We believe the answer is YES!. In this post we describe a full development...
Engineeringsme.org

Using AI, ML to turn data into greenbacks at Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Power Systems’ AI journey started in 2019 at a South Carolina facility producing large diesel engines for use in generator sets, naval and marine applications and military vehicles. Upon completion of the assembly process, each engine is subjected to rigorous testing. During this testing process, subtle indications of a...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Using fastai callbacks for efficient model training

When you train a deep learning model you want to get the most out of the resources that you are using to train the model. If you’re using an environment like Paperspace Gradient where you pay by the hour, time is literally money. If you can train your model in less time you will save money. Even if you are using Colab and the meter isn’t running, your own time is still valuable, so it’s worthwhile to know how to get the most out of the time and capacity that you have available to train your deep learning model. In this article I’ll describe two callbacks that you can use in fastai to ensure that your model training is as efficient as possible. The example that I describe in this article is explained in more detail in my Packt book Deep Learning with fastai Cookbook.

Comments / 0

Community Policy