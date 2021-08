Ever have a maxed-out magazine on a weapon in a game of Apex Legends, but still want more shots? If so, your wishes have been granted, because there is a Hop-Up that will help you out with that. The Boosted Loader Hop-Up was introduced in Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence, and can give you some extra shots in the right situations. Sadly, it is not compatible with any auto-fire weapons, but it is still compatible with two heavy hitters: the Wingman and the Hemlok.