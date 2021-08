Niel Liao from indie game studio Ronimo Games based in Utrecht has taken to the official Xbox new site to reveal more details about the newly launched cooperative dungeon crawling game Blightbound which is now available to play on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Within Blightbound you can unlock a roster of 20 heroes at launch each with their own combination of passives, skills, and ultimate abilities. Every hero has weapon and item slots, and you decide how you would like to build your heroes. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the dungeon crawl game.