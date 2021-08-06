Cancel
Clemson, SC

Re: I don't think Clemson should accept the 2019…

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

College football National Championship, even though it will be offered once LSU is stripped of the title. I think awards like this should be earned on the field, even though on paper we were better than the next best team, Alabama, in every facet of the game that season. And at this point, even if you could reassemble those Clemson and Alabama teams, it would be nearly impossible to recreate the team chemistry for just one game.

