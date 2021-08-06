Major U.K. science funder to require grantees to make papers immediately free to all

A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed that immunization with a combination of the Covishield covid vaccine as the first dose followed by the Covaxin drug as the second dose is not only safe but also leads to better immunogenicity. This result points to the benefits of the ‘vaccine cocktail’ technology, which was first used by Russian scientists to create Sputnik V, reports the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).