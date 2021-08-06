Major U.K. science funder to require grantees to make papers immediately free to all
The United Kingdom currently has one of the highest rates of open-access publication in the world, with many researchers posting their research papers on websites that make them publicly available for free. But the country’s leading funding agency today announced a new policy that will push open access even further by mandating that all research it funds must be freely available for anyone to read upon publication.www.sciencemag.org
