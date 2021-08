This slideshow requires JavaScript. Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to November 30. Miami Gardens is vulnerable to heavy rainfall, winds and potential flooding so it is important to make a plan and get prepared as soon as possible. In addition to the threat of a hurricane, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an evolving challenging that must be taken into consideration as you develop a hurricane plan for you and your loved ones. State, local and individual hurricane preparedness and response plans may need to change as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) learns more about the virus and issues new safety guidelines.