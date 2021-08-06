Moving On After Divorce: Sensitive Topics to Consider Discussing Before Saying “I Do” Again

Life goes on after divorce. A “new normal” evolves. Custody arrangements, alimony payments, child support, and life insurance obligations are just some examples of the new normal. Legal obligations resulting from divorce can impact one’s relationships, lifestyle, and finances for years to come. Before saying “I Do” with a new spouse, should there be a mutual understanding of each other’s divorce obligations, commitments, and priorities? Here are some sensitive topics and questions to consider when moving on after divorce.