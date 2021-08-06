Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Capital A’Fair Is Saturday and Sunday in Bismarck.

By Scott McGowan
Posted by 
96-5 The Fox
96-5 The Fox
 5 days ago

That photo from Capital A'Fair's Facebook page really sums up the fun vibe of this enjoyable annual event. If you need any proof of it's popularity, there's over four thousand five hundred people on their Facebook page that indicated they were "interested". Even for an old fart like myself, who claims these kinda gatherings aren't really "my thing", I have to confess- I've probably stopped by the Capital A'Fair for the last ten years in a row. (It's rude that everything has to be qualified with "except of course last year". Pandemics will do that).

965thefox.com

Comments / 0

96-5 The Fox

96-5 The Fox

Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Fox plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thefox.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#Capital A Fair#The Capital A Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Back-to-School Fun Happens at Bismarck’s Hay Creek Shops This Saturday

Back-to-school fun is happening with Hot 97-5 at the Hay Creek Shops in Bismarck THIS Saturday!. School starts soon, and it is time to get all of your back-to-school clothes, supplies, and more! This Saturday, August 14, is the perfect time to get all of your back-to-school shopping done at the Hay Creek Shops in Bismarck! Hot 97-5 can't wait to see you this weekend.
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

August 28th – Kitty City – A PURRRR-FECT Place To Be!

Last year I had a chance to visit Kitty City - about a 15-minute drive from our radio station here in Mandan - I left completely blown away by such an amazing place. This place is heaven for all strays, cats that need certain medical attention. Allison and Steve Smith have clearly devoted their lives to save and protect surrendered animals - not just cats.
PetsPosted by
96-5 The Fox

North Dakota’s Dog Day Deals Are Free On Day Three. (Plz Donate!)

Don't only show up on day three and tell me everything's been picked over. It's free so find something else to get cranky about. By FREE I mean...goodness sakes leave a donation! This sale is for the benefit of all the critters housed in the Central Dakota Humane Society. Bring cash you're willing to leave there and leave with a truckfull of stuff!
AccidentsPosted by
96-5 The Fox

To Wear OR Not To Wear A Helmet In North Dakota

I am fascinated by certain things here in North Dakota - I'm from California, but I've lived here now for seven and a half years, so I feel like I've come to respect the attitudes and freedoms that some NoDaks express. Laws are different all over the country and wearing a helmet while operating a motorcycle is followed in 14 states - North Dakota is not one of them - although If an operator is under 18, his or her passenger must also wear a helmet, regardless of the passenger's age.
KidsPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Support Local Kids’ Businesses This Weekend at BisMarket

This Saturday, you can support local kids and their businesses at the BisMarket "Kids' Market!" Are you going to the BisMarket for fresh and local goods this weekend? If so, you are sure to see some very young vendors. This Saturday, you can support child entrepreneurs and shop at the "Kids' Market!"
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck’s Super Slide Amusement Park is Up for Sale

How would you like to be the owner of a whole amusement park?. Since 1967, Super Slide Amusement Park has been a family-owned and operated attraction in Bismarck. Just days ago, the amusement park was listed on Zillow, because it is in need of new owners! Can you imagine owning such a whimsical and fun place?
MusicPosted by
96-5 The Fox

American Idol Will Hold North Dakota Virtual Audition this Month

The judges have been announced for season 20 of American Idol. Now, they are looking for contestants. It was recently announced that Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will be back for season 20 of American Idol. Now, the judges are preparing to see hopefuls from across the nation perform their little hearts out, trying to make it to Hollywood. Could one of music's next biggest stars be right here in North Dakota?
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Get To Know Bismarck, Mandan, & Lincoln A To Z

I've now lived in the Bismarck Mandan Lincoln community for just over 2 years. It's weird, when I go back to my hometown of Grand Forks, North Dakota, where I spent most of my life, it doesn't even feel like home anymore. My family and I have really taken to...
Personal FinancePosted by
96-5 The Fox

ND, American Bank Center Soon To Drop American Bank Center.

It's time for a rebranding. What's in the future for American Bank Center?. Well to begin with it's a name change. That's the primary change that's going to take place. The name American Bank Center is very difficult to distinguish from the other "American" financial brands out there. It comes from an earlier time, when your bank had to have words like American, Service, First, National, Family International etc.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck Dreams DO Happen – See For Yourself

I have been living here in Bismarck now for about a year and a half, and I have had a chance to meet some nice people (took a while, due to the fact that I got here right before COVID-19 shut down everything). One of my friends told me of a dream she has had for quite some time.
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Mandan Mystery – Be On The Lookout For An Evil Bird

I think it was yesterday, not sure though. I mean it COULD have happened then, but I'm not positive. I did notice just this afternoon however an alarming sight on our Townsquare Media front door. This is something we all have come across at one ghastly time or another. Right towards the bottom of our radio station's front door, where people come to collect their concert tickets and such, we were attacked.
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Lewis & Clark Riverboat Grounded Temporarily

I saw this beautiful boat just Sunday as I was headed towards Mandan. The sun was beaming down on the river while Lewis & Clark sat docked. I thought of the joy that this boat has brought so many people throughout the years - I wondered how soon it would be until I took my first voyage.
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Pause for Paws!

Here in the Bismarck Mandan area we are fortunate to have 3 pet rescue organizations. Central Dakota Humane Society, Kitty City and Furry Friends Rocking Rescue are in the business of saving animals. They save cats and dogs and other animals and get them ready for adoption. Each organization relies on charitable donations to keep their places running. Thru out the year they hold many fundraisers. Here are just a couple of upcoming events.
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Smoke Covers North Dakota- Where Exactly Is It Coming From?

Where there's smoke there's fire...ok, so where is the fire?. Don't just tell me Canadian wildfires. Could we be a bit more specific eh?. Generally one would assume if smoke would be flowing into Bismarck/Mandan it would be coming from the West. I'm just saying that wind, rain, snow most everything that moves into our area generally moves in from the West. But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy