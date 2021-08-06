Capital A’Fair Is Saturday and Sunday in Bismarck.

That photo from Capital A'Fair's Facebook page really sums up the fun vibe of this enjoyable annual event. If you need any proof of it's popularity, there's over four thousand five hundred people on their Facebook page that indicated they were "interested". Even for an old fart like myself, who claims these kinda gatherings aren't really "my thing", I have to confess- I've probably stopped by the Capital A'Fair for the last ten years in a row. (It's rude that everything has to be qualified with "except of course last year". Pandemics will do that).