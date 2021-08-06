Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Yelp adds 'proof of vaccination' feature to restaurant listings

By Chrissy Callahan
TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more restaurants start requiring proof of vaccination for staff and customers, Yelp is taking measures to help both consumers and business owners alike. In a new blog post, Yelp announced two new features for its restaurant listings. Businesses now have the ability to add one or both of the following attributes to their Yelp pages to help communicate their vaccination requirements to customers: "Proof of vaccination required" and "All staff fully vaccinated."

www.today.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Meyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Vaccinations#Health And Safety#Gyms#Food Drink#Covid Content Guidelines#Latinx#Asian#Lgbtq#Unusual Activity Alerts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsSFGate

Yelp will now allow users to filter restaurants by vaccine requirements

With a multitude of bars and restaurants across the country beginning to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, Yelp has announced a new feature on its platform: consumers can now filter their restaurant searches by “proof of vaccination required” and “all staff fully vaccinated,” according to a press release. That means...
Restaurantscrowdfundinsider.com

Next Feature: Revolut Adds Restaurant Cashback Rewards

Revolut continues to add and announce new features at an aggressive pace. Today, the neobank is adding Restaurant rewards – a cashback feature that Revolt says may include up to 30% cashback after paying a tab at a UK restaurant. The new Restaurant Rewards are said to be rolling out across the UK with continental Europe to follow.
Small BusinessThe Verge

Yelp will let businesses list their vaccination policies

Yelp will let businesses share their policies on COVID-19 vaccinations, the company announced today. There are a pair of new attributes businesses can add to their profiles; one to share whether their staff are fully vaccinated, and one to specify whether customers will be required to provide proof of vaccination. Businesses can list the attributes via their Yelp for Business accounts. allowing users of the service to find places with policies they’re most comfortable with.
HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

A new Yelp tool will allow people to search for business with fully vaccinated workers or that require proof of a shot

White House officials said Thursday that Yelp Inc. will launch a new feature on its site that will allow people to search for businesses where all workers are fully vaccinated or restaurants and nightlife businesses that require proof of vaccination. Yelp said it will also monitor pages of businesses that implement this tool "to help protect businesses that may experience backlash for their vaccination policies." Yelp's stock was up 3.6% in trading on Thursday.
Public HealthABC7 Chicago

Yelp adding whether businesses require COVID vaccines to listings

SAN FRANCISCO -- Yelp has added a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID vaccination from customers and whether all workers are fully vaccinated. Yelp users can then filter their searches for businesses by those attributes, CNN reported. Only businesses themselves can add the attributes...
Public HealthWTAJ

Yelp adds filter for COVID-19 vaccine status at businesses

(WTAJ) — Yelp announced yesterday that it’s adding a new feature that will allow consumers to see how businesses are operating as pandemic guidelines continue to evolve. There will be two attributes: “proof of vaccination required” and “all staff fully vaccinated,” according to its press release. “Yelp’s content guidelines require...
Cell PhonesTODAY.com

Domino's takes aim at delivery apps by surprising customers with free food

If you've ever ordered ten dollars worth of food on a delivery app, only to find the total in your cart is almost double that when you go to check out, Domino's understands. Instead of adding fees to its online delivery totals, the pizza chain announced that it will be giving away up to $50 million in free food — which could be anything from pizza to lava cake — to customers fed up with questionable fees. The company's "Surprise Frees" program is a direct response to apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats and it's obvious the popular pizza chain wants to grab more delivery orders with this giveaway.
Texas StateTODAY.com

This Texas restaurant's cheeky sign has a message for anti-maskers

A Texas restaurant is taking a stance against anti-maskers with a cheeky sign that anticipates what critics will say. Signage posted throughout both locations of Ellen's restaurant in the Dallas area announces to diners that masks are once again required unless patrons are seated, due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. But the business took the announcement a step further by also including responses to anyone who might question the policy or harass staff as "sheep" or "communists."
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
Ocean City, NJPosted by
SoJO 104.9

MASSIVE RECALL ALERT: Thousands of Pounds of Chicken Sold at Aldi, Other Stores

Concerns over an outbreak of salmonella have resulted in the recalling of more than 60,000 lbs. of chicken products sold by Aldi and other retailers. The manufacturer at the center of the recall is Serenade Foods, and reportedly affects several brands of frozen, raw, breaded, and stuffed chicken products dating from February 24th and February 25th of this year, according to CNN.com.
New York City, NYmarketresearchtelecast.com

A young woman who rummages through the waste of New York stores and exposes her excesses becomes a star of the Internet, achieving millions of views

A New York City activist has become a social media star by rummaging through junk from department stores and shaming them in her millions of views for throwing away food, medical supplies, designer clothes and usable furniture. . Anna Sacks, nicknamed ‘The Trash Walker’ in Instagram Y TikTok, has been...
RecipesTODAY.com

S'mores Ice Cream Cake

I love this recipe because it uses the preformed shape of a tub of ice cream to make a truly stunning dessert. With some filling, pressing, freezing and topping, the result is a decadent ice cream cake with all that good s'mores flavor. Technique tips: This is easiest to assemble...
PetsTODAY.com

4 icy treats to enjoy during the dog days of summer

Television host and food writer Alejandra Ramos is joining TODAY to share some of her favorite end-of-summer treats to cool down with: an iced coffee drink inspired by her favorite cocktail, ice pops inspired by her favorite pie, iced tea made with her favorite summer fruit and the ultimate grown-up slushy.
Pahrump, NVpvtimes.com

JOE TRIMBLE: Tips to review your post-pandemic small business strategy

Throughout the pandemic, small businesses in Pahrump were challenged to create or improve their digital offerings as social distancing and lockdowns limited in-person operations. Research from Adobe Analytics showed that shoppers spent 43 percent more online in September 2020 than September 2019, highlighting the importance of optimizing the ability to...
Food SafetyTODAY.com

Nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen chicken products sold at Aldi and other stores recalled

Several frozen chicken products sold at Aldi and other stores are being recalled due to a possible salmonella contamination. On Monday, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued an announcement saying that Indiana-based Serenade Foods is recalling "approximately 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products" that may be contaminated withsalmonella. The recall names five items under three different brands: Dutch Farms, Milford Valley and Aldi's Kirkwood brand.
InternetMySanAntonio

4 Ways to Build a Stronger Brand-Consumer Relationship Using Social Media

There are several different ways to build a strong relationship with your consumers, whether it’s through your email marketing, content, brand messaging on your website or old-school offline marketing, but I want to dive into how to do it through social media. Currently, there isn’t a more effective way to create an authentic relationship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy