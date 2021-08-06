Yelp adds 'proof of vaccination' feature to restaurant listings

If you've ever ordered ten dollars worth of food on a delivery app, only to find the total in your cart is almost double that when you go to check out, Domino's understands. Instead of adding fees to its online delivery totals, the pizza chain announced that it will be giving away up to $50 million in free food — which could be anything from pizza to lava cake — to customers fed up with questionable fees. The company's "Surprise Frees" program is a direct response to apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats and it's obvious the popular pizza chain wants to grab more delivery orders with this giveaway.