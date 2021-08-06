Yelp adds 'proof of vaccination' feature to restaurant listings
As more restaurants start requiring proof of vaccination for staff and customers, Yelp is taking measures to help both consumers and business owners alike. In a new blog post, Yelp announced two new features for its restaurant listings. Businesses now have the ability to add one or both of the following attributes to their Yelp pages to help communicate their vaccination requirements to customers: "Proof of vaccination required" and "All staff fully vaccinated."www.today.com
