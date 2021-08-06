MAN DIES IN NEW CANEY RV FIRE
The call came in at 7:25 pm on Royal Coach Drive. East Montgomery County Firefighters were dispatched to a reported commercial vehicle fire. As they hit the freeway there was already a column of black smoke in the sky. They went on location with an RV fully involved. As they finished with the fire is when they discovered the body in the kitchen area away from any exits. . Montgomery County Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the yet unidentified victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.www.mocomotive.com
Comments / 0