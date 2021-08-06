MAN DIES IN NEW CANEY RV FIRE

(Sunburg MN-) Two people were hurt in a one-vehicle crash near Sunburg Wednesday evening, and one of the victims passed away this morning from his injuries. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 6:15 p.m. they responded to a crash with injuries in the 19000 Block of 99th Street Northwest, about 3 miles southeast of Sunburg in Arctander Township. Deputies located a pickup that had been traveling southbound on 99th, left the road and appeared to have rolled several times. The driver, 20-year-old Andrew Hatlestad of New London was flown from the scene by Life Link 3 Helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries this morning. Hatlestad's passenger, 20-year-old Wah Wah of Atwater, was taken to Carris Rice Hospital in Willmar by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Several agencies responded to the crash, which is under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department.