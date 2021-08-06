Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

This Oregon Man Lives In An Airplane In The Woods -- And Made It Comfy

Posted by 
KKCW K103 Portland
KKCW K103 Portland
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

People have converted some interesting structures into homes, such as shipping containers, water towers and warehouses. What's it like to live on an airplane?. Seattle Refined answered that question by spending the day with Bruce Campbell, a private pilot and engineering entrepreneur. Campbell spends his days showing people the home he made inside his fully intact Boeing 727-200 plane, which sits in the woods of Hillsboro, Oregon.

k103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

KKCW K103 Portland

KKCW K103 Portland

Portland, OR
283
Followers
178
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland's Best Variety of the 80s, 90s, and Today

 https://k103.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsboro, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Business
City
Hillsboro, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Hillsboro, OR
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Refined
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Boeing
Related
Posted by
Peter Watson

7 man-made wonders of Oregon

Everyone knows that Oregon is home to some of Mother Nature's finest work, but there is also a plethora of manmade sights waiting to awe visitors to the Beaver State. Tillamook Rock Lighthouse is one or Oregon's man-made wondersKevin Cass/Shutterstock.
Politicsrealtree.com

Watch: Thousands of Fish Drop From Plane Into Remote Utah Lakes

Fish are flying through the sky in Utah and landing safely in some of the state’s most remote lakes, thanks to a highly efficient aerial restocking program. Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) recently released video footage of planes dropping loads of fish into remote lakes in the southern part of the state. According to Fox News, this method was used to restock around 200 high-elevation lakes in one week.
Aerospace & Defenseyourerie

Historic war plane lands at Burke Lakefront Airport

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A historic warbird arrived in Cleveland today. B-29 Doc, one of only two B-29 Superfortresses still airworthy and flying today, landed at Burke Lakefront Airport just before 2 p.m. There to greet the plane was 102-year-old World War II veteran Owen Hughes, who painted the plane’s nose...
Posted by
103.3 WKFR

7 Plane Crashes in 7 Days for This Pilot Ends at the Bottom of Lake Michigan

If you survive one plane crash in your lifetime, you're considered pretty lucky. When you survive 7 in one week, I'm not traveling with you. Licensed pilot Dennis Collier was the proud new owner of an amphibious airplane called a Seawind 3000. He went to California to check out the beautiful aircraft that had not been flown for years. In fact, the aircraft only had a total of 20 hours of flying time in its lifetime.
samchui.com

How a B747 Returns to the Skies After Years in Desert Storage?

2 Boeing 747 have been given a second life and returned to the skies flying after years of storage in the desert. It is quite unbelievable! In this video, I have documented the work behind the scenes. An ex-Eva Air Cargo B747-400BCF has been re-activated out of desert storage recently....
Oregon StatePosted by
KKCW K103 Portland

This Is The Best Regional Fast-Food Chain In Oregon

When you think of fast food, many iconic brands come to mind: McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, Sonic's. These brands may have a national and even international foothold, but they're not the only game in town. The rapid rise of fast-food restaurants has inspired regional chains in various states, cities, and towns. While...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Airline passenger criticised for dumping inflight meal in plane aisle

A picture of an airline passenger who dumped their rubbish-loaded inflight meal tray in the plane aisle has drawn criticism.The photo shows the traveller’s tray on the floor, loaded with an uneaten baguette and empty cups and containers, with the area around it covered in tissue, bits of plastic and other rubbish.It was uploaded to Reddit with the caption: “Man dumps his food into the aisle after he ate what he wants”.The anonymous male passenger’s actions drew the ire of Reddit users.“That's literally an emergency hazard!” wrote one.“As someone who flies (‘flew’ cause Covid) a lot, this makes me...
Aerospace & Defensegeneralaviationnews.com

An airplane for everyone

As anyone who has ever piloted a fixed wing aircraft can attest, there is not one airplane that fits the needs of every individual who flies. But there is an airplane on the market that fits your needs almost perfectly. Almost, but not quite. That’s as close as we can get with aircraft and, to be honest with you, that’s just fine by me. Almost perfect is a pretty darned good goal to shoot for.
Chicago, ILaudacy.com

WATCH: Pilot’s epic pre-flight speech to anti-maskers is priceless

(Audacy) — A video of a Southwest Airlines pilot giving a feisty pre-flight speech to passengers aboard a Chicago-bound plane has gone viral. The pilot, jokingly referred to as Captain Phillips in the three TikTok videos, gave a speech about the mask mandate, which was delivered more casually than one may expect — especially when matching the scathing words with his light tone.
Canterbury, NHPosted by
FOX2Now

Man forced from cabin after decades of living in woods

CANTERBURY, N.H. (AP) — For almost three decades, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small cabin adorned with solar panels. He has grown his own food, cut his own firewood, and tended to his pets and chickens. But his...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement

Party Plane! Woman Flirts, Drinks, Stands At Galley For More Than Half An Hour. Flight Attendant Doesn’t Care. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher ATLANTA, GA (BocaNewsNow.com) — A Delta Airlines Flight Attendant told a reporter Monday that her most important job is serving alcohol to the first class cabin, not enforcing mask compliance. […] The article Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Argus Observer Online

This is the Worst County to Live in Oregon

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....
staradvertiser.com

Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant killed in Alaska plane crash

A 27-year-old Hawaii resident was one of two people who died in a Cessna plane crash in Alaska Monday. The occupants were identified as McKenna Vierra, a flight attendant with Hawaiian Airlines, and 23-year-old Dakota Bauder of Anchorage, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety, State Troopers. The Anchorage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy