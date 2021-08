“My husband (since last Sat)... is now a missing person,” read the Facebook post. “I can't believe the love of my life, my soulmate isn't here holding me.”. It was July 17, 2019, and Tatiana Badra was frantic. In a series of posts, she recounted that 30-year-old Ethan Rendlen, her partner of four years, had been driving them back after a few errands to their home in The Colony, a suburb in Dallas, Texas. Rendlen, she said, had pulled over, jumped out of the car, and abruptly vanished three days ago.