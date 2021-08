Pucker up buttercups, because The Kissing Booth 3 is coming to Netflix very soon. The third and final film in The Kissing Booth trilogy will find Elle (Joey King), her boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi) and her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) trying to enjoy their last summer before Elle and Lee head off to college. But there are more than a few roadblocks to the fun, carefree summer fun times these teens are craving. First, Elle still doesn’t know where she’s going to school. She must decide whether she wants to go to Harvard to be with her boyfriend Noah, or to Berkeley to be with her best friend Lee.