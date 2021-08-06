Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

JR Richards

By lexluth7
Posted by 
Bay Area Sports Page
Bay Area Sports Page
 5 days ago

I was saddened to see that JR Richards died yesterday. I don’t know how many of you got to see him pitch. But he was special. I sat in the front row right next to the catcher in the visitor bullpen. Richards was warming up. He was young at the time. 6’8. Stride seemed to be halfway to the plate. His release was effortless. And the ball exploded. Plus he was a tad wild. I didn’t see how anyone could hit him. And the Giants did not that day, he struck out something like 15.

www.mccoveychronicles.com

Comments / 0

Bay Area Sports Page

Bay Area Sports Page

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date with the latest sports news from around The Bay including, commentary analysis, photos and videos about the 49ers along with other sports teams around the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bay Area Sports Page keeps you connected with your favorite teams and games – all in one place.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Hof
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy