I was saddened to see that JR Richards died yesterday. I don’t know how many of you got to see him pitch. But he was special. I sat in the front row right next to the catcher in the visitor bullpen. Richards was warming up. He was young at the time. 6’8. Stride seemed to be halfway to the plate. His release was effortless. And the ball exploded. Plus he was a tad wild. I didn’t see how anyone could hit him. And the Giants did not that day, he struck out something like 15.