The Trailer Park: The Best New Movie Trailers of the Week from Venom: Let There Be Carnage to Cry Macho

Unlike Marvel or DC, John Wick is a popular movie franchise that doesn't belong to one of the biggest movie studios in the world. Lionsgate is certainly a successful studio, make no mistake, but it's not part of a giant media conglomerate that operates its own streaming service, which means that a franchise like John Wick doesn't have a de facto streaming home like some other franchises do. It can be frustrating to try and track down the different movies in the series and stream them all together, especially if you don't want to pay for a bunch of different services. Fortunately, all three John Wick movies are now streaming in the same place, and for absolutely zero cost.