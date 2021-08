"I remember someone saying, 'Did you see the impression of you on SNL?'" Aniston recalled to InStyle magazine. "My first response was, 'What? No, I'm not impression (-worthy).' They played it for me and (gasps), 'That is so not the way I sound.'" Eventually, Aniston accepted the impression and famously appeared with Bayer on "Weekend Update" in 2016. "Everyone said it was a compliment, but I had to really get my brain around that and tuck my little tail between my legs, thinking I'm being made fun of," Aniston said. "That's always the gut instinct: 'They're making fun of me.'"