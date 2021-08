“On July 10th at 6 p.m., a deputy was driving on Penryn Road just before Boulder Creek Road when he came upon a vehicle parked alongside the roadway. The driver informed the deputy that they were having car trouble. While looking inside the vehicle, the deputy noticed methamphetamine in plain sight. Deputies searched the car and found over 77 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of heroin, 161 oxycodone pills, a digital scale and empty baggies.