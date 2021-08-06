Cancel
The President of the Orange County Board of Education joined us to discuss a lawsuit over classroom mask mandate

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids all over Orange County are heading back to school next week. Like all other children in California, they will have to wear masks. The Orange County Board of Education, which oversees more than three thousands students, voted this week to sue Governor Newsom over his K-12 mask mandate. Mari Barke, the President of the Orange County Board of Education joined us to discuss.

