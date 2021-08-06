Nekmit 24-watt Flat USB Wall Charger has Smart IC Technology that recognizes your devices
Get a wall charger that doesn’t interfere with your furniture with the Nekmit 24-Watt Flat USB Wall Charger. This cool gadget has a slim profile and boasts upgraded Smart IC Technology. It recognizes your devices and improves their charging efficiency. What’s more, it charges 2 devices simultaneously with the cables facing down instead of out. Also, this device has a protection system that reduces the risk of overheating. Moreover, the compact design doesn’t take up neighboring outlets. That way, you can still use the outlet above it while you charge your tablet. Additionally, at 100–240V, this charger is compatible globally, so it’s ideal for traveling with. Finally, the sleek, thin design fits in easily with your furniture and room setup.thegadgetflow.com
Comments / 0