Women’s marathon preview: Brigid Kosgei to chase Olympic record

By Marley Dickinson
runningmagazine.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have come to the end of a fantastic week in athletics at the Olympics, which means it is time for the premier distance event – the Olympic marathon. In the women’s field, we have a standout favourite, who, if she runs 80 per cent of what she’s capable of, will still win. It will be interesting to see how the women’s field battles with the heat in Sapporo and how it affects them out on the course.

runningmagazine.ca

