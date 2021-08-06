Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oswego County, NY

Superintendents appear to have the final say in safety precautions for the fall

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago

As the start of the school year approaches, superintendents in the state of New York are trying to figure out exactly who’s in charge of the safety measures surrounding Covid-19 this fall.

Tom Colabufo, Central Square Superintendent, spoke with both the district’s attorney and the Oswego County Health Department and found out that districts are in control of the classrooms and handling of any and all precautions.

With this, he has decided that masks would not be required for students anywhere but on the school bus and only staff without vaccines would need to wear masks.

He says as long as the numbers stay low then it will be relatively similar to pre-pandemic.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego County, NY
Education
Oswego County, NY
Health
City
Central Square, NY
Oswego County, NY
Government
County
Oswego County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superintendents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Livingston County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Livingston County offers an update regarding Covid-19 guidance

With the COVID-19 Delta variant and breakthrough cases in the news of late, Livingston County would like to provide an update on COVID-19 trends and issues. “Presently, cases are trending upward”, said Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County’s Public Health Director. “We must remember that these are just cases – confirmed, positive cases of COVID-19, both Delta and non-Delta cases. We have had no recent deaths, and currently, there are 4 hospitalizations, all of which are unvaccinated individuals.”
EducationPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Districts prepare themselves as students who had little supervision at home return to school fulltime

After students learned from home for over a year, schools are preparing for the effects of that when students return to learning for 5 days a week in a classroom. One of the things Central Square Central School District Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, is keeping in mind is that students may not have been under the same amount of supervision at home that they are while in school, which may have resulted in bad habits being reinforced, like vaping.
Seneca County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

“There is no negotiating with Halftown”: Seneca County recognizes traditional Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫ sovereignty after Rule 29 passes, resulting in a new letter to BIA

Everyone expected a federal representative to appear before the Seneca County Board of Supervisors, but were met with a surprise — a sachem chief instead. Sam George, sachem chief of the Cayuga Nation’s Bear Clan, spoke to county officials at their latest regular meeting on Tuesday, August 10, resulting in an unexpected Rule 29 passing and a monumental victory for the traditional Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ people and leadership.

Comments / 0

Community Policy