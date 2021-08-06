Superintendents appear to have the final say in safety precautions for the fall

As the start of the school year approaches, superintendents in the state of New York are trying to figure out exactly who’s in charge of the safety measures surrounding Covid-19 this fall.

Tom Colabufo, Central Square Superintendent, spoke with both the district’s attorney and the Oswego County Health Department and found out that districts are in control of the classrooms and handling of any and all precautions.

With this, he has decided that masks would not be required for students anywhere but on the school bus and only staff without vaccines would need to wear masks.

He says as long as the numbers stay low then it will be relatively similar to pre-pandemic.

